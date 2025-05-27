Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: New draft rules for foreign telecom operators raises questions

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng

27 May 2025 - 14:43
by Business Day TV
Communications minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI
Communications minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/OJ KOLOTI

The government’s new draft rules for foreign telecom operators have caused quite a stir. The new model will allow empowerment requirements to be met via equity equivalent programmes as opposed to direct ownership, a move that may pave the way for Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in the country. Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx spoke to Business Day TV about the proposed changes and what it may mean for the ICT sector at large.

