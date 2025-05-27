Datatec increases dividend payout policy
The trend towards higher software sales and annuity services is expected to continue, says CEO Jens Montanana
27 May 2025 - 09:40
Datatec has reported a strong operating and financial performance across all regions and metrics and has increased its dividend payout policy to 50% of underlying earnings per share (EPS).
The international information and communications technology group reported a 24.6% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to $221.3m for the year to end-February...
