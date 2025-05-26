Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: A closer look at Altron’s earnings with CEO Werner Kapp

Business Day TV speaks to Werner Kapp, CEO of Altron

26 May 2025 - 19:54
by Business Day TV
Altron CEO Werner Kapp. Picture: SUPPLIED
Altron has delivered a near 60% jump in annual profit as the technology firm focuses on higher-margin, quality revenue. Business Day unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Werner Kapp.

