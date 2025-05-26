Business Day TV speaks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Amid US cuts, the health minister appears more intent on haranguing activists and the media
Albertina Luthuli testifies the government condemned the Nobel peace prize committee for honouring ANC leader
The justice, crime prevention and security cluster is expected to discuss the issue this week
CEO Werner Kapp and CFO Carel Snyman highlight efforts to grow this type of turnover during presentation of group’s earnings
Deliberations unlikely to influence Thursday’s monetary policy committee decision
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell SA
Unnerved by erratic US economic policy, global investors have been reducing their exposure to dollar assets
SA sprint star has now gone five internationals without being beaten — improving his own record
Some say Kenya’s Shirika integration plan will expose them to violence
Altron has delivered a near 60% jump in annual profit as the technology firm focuses on higher-margin, quality revenue. Business Day unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Werner Kapp.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: A closer look at Altron’s earnings with CEO Werner Kapp
Business Day TV speaks to Werner Kapp, CEO of Altron
