Altron’s focus on higher-margin revenue pays off
Headline earnings per share grew 73% to 178c, while profit after tax was 59% higher at R616m
26 May 2025 - 08:32
Technology group Altron delivered an almost 60% jump in annual profit as it focused on higher-margin, quality revenue.
Though revenue was flat at R9.6bn for the year ended February after the sale of the ATM business, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation for continuing operation was 27% higher at R1.82bn...
