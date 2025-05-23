Sekunjalo makes offer to bail Ayo Technology out of the JSE
Sekunjalo Investment Holdings has made an offer of to buy up the shares in Ayo Technology Solutions it does not already own
23 May 2025 - 12:57
The JSE will soon lose another technology counter as Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings made an offer of R80m to buy all the shares in Ayo Technology Solutions it does not already own.
On Friday, Ayo said it had received the offer for a cash consideration of 52c per share, translating into a total consideration of R80,772,531 from Sekunjalo. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.