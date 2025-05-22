Consumers choose WhatsApp: Telviva helps your business integrate it seamlessly

As technology evolves and customers need to communicate in real time with self-service options, businesses are required to evolve with paradigm shifts to support customers on the channel of their choice.

Looking at these shifts, data — in SA and globally — has shown that 70% of customers not only want the businesses that they engage with to support them on the channel of their choice, but also enable them to do self-service at their convenience.

If we look at recent statistics, WhatsApp has been at the forefront globally as the channel that many consumers prefer to engage with — from general enquiries on services or products to frequently asked questions, but also to have the option to communicate with a human agent when required, be that on voice or any text-based channels. The “digital when you want it and human when you need it” strategy in the consumer space still holds true.

Therefore, in order for organisations to enable consumers to be able to communicate on all the channels of their choice and engage with self-service options at any time of the day (looking at the consumer convenience factor), they are required to enhance their communication offerings to meet their consumers’ needs.

The enablement of additional channels to support consumer requirements does however come with its own set of challenges that many businesses face today: the absence of a unified communication strategy to prevent siloed communications and the lack of automation in a unified environment.

Of course, technology has evolved to the point where businesses no longer need to suffer this fate. The Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) innovations offered by Telviva, a market leader in cloud-based business communications, are a case in point.

Telviva One Premium customers are already able to support their consumers through a single unified communications platform that’s voice, video, WhatsApp, web chat, customer relationship management integration and automation ready.

Let’s take a closer look at how this plays out in practice. Intercape is a bus company that transports people around SA and beyond. In this industry, customer experience and customer service is key. Intercape knew that to achieve a good customer experience, it needed high-quality voice communications for its call centre, as well as a well-thought-out interactive voice response system that ensures calls are routed to the right people.