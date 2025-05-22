MTN takes aim at digital payments for informal merchants with MoMo Pay
MTN takes on likes of Yoco and PayFast to offer digital payments in informal business sector
22 May 2025 - 19:55
MTN has waded into waters dominated by banks and payments providers, and is now offering informal merchants in SA the ability to accept digital payments.
Despite Covid-19 having done much to reduce the use of cash — as it was seen as a possible vector for the disease — a truly cashless world is still a long way away for SA...
