MTN files appeal with Constitutional Court over Iran licence case
‘MTN maintains that … the allegations raised by Turkcell should be adjudicated in the courts of Iran’
22 May 2025 - 12:59
MTN says it has submitted a notice of intention to appeal against the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in the matter brought by Turkcell, the latest chapter in a more than decade-long legal battle.
In April, the JSE-listed telecommunications operator said it would be heading to the apex court in relation to the drawn-out case relating to its operating licence in Iran...
