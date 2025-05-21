Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day

21 May 2025 - 15:05
Aura co-founders Ryan Green, Adam Pantanowitz and Warren Myers. Picture: SUPPLIED.
SA-based emergency services start-up Aura has secured more than R270m in new funding and plans to use the proceeds for its international expansion to the US.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.

