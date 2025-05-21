Traders worry about supply after reports that Israel is preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities
Aiming to break MTN and Vodacom’s stranglehold through new players has been wishful thinking
South Africans send well wishes to their leader ahead of much-anticipated diplomatic engagement
Trump is not a passing figure: there are more fundamental changes in the US that will outlive the second Trump administration
The Competition Commission has recommended that the tribunal approve the proposed acquisition subject to conditions
Downward revision from 1.9% ‘reflects greater global risks and economic weakness’
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Sheryll Kisten, head of human resources at Stadio Higher Education
Reuters review raises the stakes, with questions over Trump administration data security
Polokwane, Chippa United, Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay will also be looking for points to ensure they play in the MTN8
Porsche beleaguered by 42% sales drop in China and tariff issues in US
SA-based emergency services start-up Aura has secured more than R270m in new funding and plans to use the proceeds for its international expansion to the US.
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round
Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
