Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Stadio’s strategy for AI use in human resources

Business Day Spotlight is joined by Sheryll Kisten, head of human resources at Stadio Higher Education

21 May 2025 - 15:34
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sheryll Kisten. Head of human resources at Stadio Higher Education. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Sheryll Kisten. Head of human resources at Stadio Higher Education. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The effects of AI on the human resources (HR) profession is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sheryll Kisten, head of HR at Stadio Higher Education. 

Kisten outlines Stadio’s approach to integrating AI into the HR curriculum at Stadio, as well as its own internal processes. 

Stadio, which was unbundled from Curro and listed on the JSE in October 2017, owns three large higher education institutions: Stadio Higher Education, Milpark Education and Afda.

Join the discussion: 

Stadio Higher Education offers qualifications across various disciplines, Milpark Education specialises in online distance learning and Afda focuses on creative arts programmes.

Kisten says her team is using AI to improve their internal processes. She advocates for professionals to have a full grasp of their roles, so that the use of AI is as a tool and not a leader for how someone works. 

Topics of discussion include the evolution of the HR profession and processes; incorporation of AI into HR courses; the company’s own use of AI in HR; and Stadio’s business model. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

PODCAST | BlueApp cuts recruitment times and processes using AI

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Blue Pearl CEO and founder Sai Govender, and Nicole Adriaans, iOCO business executive for data and analytics
Companies
1 month ago

Cartrack owner Karooooo raises its AI video solutions game

CEO Zak Calisto says the group plans to accelerate its growth in 2026 financial year
Companies
6 days ago

PODCAST | How relevant are IT certifications in an AI dominated world?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cisco’s team
Companies
1 month ago

Visa bets on AI agents to make payments

Company launches technologies that will allow systems to conduct e-commerce transactions on behalf of humans
Companies
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese ...
Companies
2.
Market cheers Sasol’s big reset
Companies / Energy
3.
Pan African’s Barberton mines blame illegal ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Inside Renergen’s high-stakes lawfare
Companies / Energy
5.
Most SA coal workers unequipped for green ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

PODCAST | CCI’s ambitions for growth in SA’s competitive market

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Tackling water, energy and food security through tech in SA

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Disrupting SA’s removal services

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Unpacking the government’s technology plan

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.