Sheryll Kisten. Head of human resources at Stadio Higher Education. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The effects of AI on the human resources (HR) profession is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sheryll Kisten, head of HR at Stadio Higher Education.
Kisten outlines Stadio’s approach to integrating AI into the HR curriculum at Stadio, as well as its own internal processes.
Stadio, which was unbundled from Curro and listed on the JSE in October 2017, owns three large higher education institutions: Stadio Higher Education, Milpark Education and Afda.
Join the discussion:
Stadio Higher Education offers qualifications across various disciplines, Milpark Education specialises in online distance learning and Afda focuses on creative arts programmes.
Kisten says her team is using AI to improve their internal processes. She advocates for professionals to have a full grasp of their roles, so that the use of AI is as a tool and not a leader for how someone works.
Topics of discussion include the evolution of the HR profession and processes; incorporation of AI into HR courses; the company’s own use of AI in HR; and Stadio’s business model.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Stadio’s strategy for AI use in human resources
Business Day Spotlight is joined by Sheryll Kisten, head of human resources at Stadio Higher Education
The effects of AI on the human resources (HR) profession is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sheryll Kisten, head of HR at Stadio Higher Education.
Kisten outlines Stadio’s approach to integrating AI into the HR curriculum at Stadio, as well as its own internal processes.
Stadio, which was unbundled from Curro and listed on the JSE in October 2017, owns three large higher education institutions: Stadio Higher Education, Milpark Education and Afda.
Join the discussion:
Stadio Higher Education offers qualifications across various disciplines, Milpark Education specialises in online distance learning and Afda focuses on creative arts programmes.
Kisten says her team is using AI to improve their internal processes. She advocates for professionals to have a full grasp of their roles, so that the use of AI is as a tool and not a leader for how someone works.
Topics of discussion include the evolution of the HR profession and processes; incorporation of AI into HR courses; the company’s own use of AI in HR; and Stadio’s business model.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
PODCAST | BlueApp cuts recruitment times and processes using AI
Cartrack owner Karooooo raises its AI video solutions game
PODCAST | How relevant are IT certifications in an AI dominated world?
Visa bets on AI agents to make payments
PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST | CCI’s ambitions for growth in SA’s competitive market
WATCH: SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round
PODCAST | Tackling water, energy and food security through tech in SA
PODCAST | Disrupting SA’s removal services
WATCH: Unpacking the government’s technology plan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.