MultiChoice-Canal+ deal gets Competition Commission’s nod
The Competition Commission has recommended that the tribunal approve the proposed acquisition subject to conditions
21 May 2025 - 10:50
The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the proposed acquisition by Canal+ of MultiChoice subject to conditions.
MultiChoice said on Wednesday that conditions include a package of guaranteed public-interest commitments proposed by the parties. ..
