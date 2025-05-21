Contract delay and Blue Nova Energy weigh on Reunert’s first half
HEPS from continuing operations are expected to be 17%-22% lower
21 May 2025 - 10:11
Reunert expects to report lower earnings at the halfway stage due to a delayed contract, lower cable sales and the continued negative performance of its battery storage business, Blue Nova Energy.
The technology group said on Wednesday it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-March to be 19%-24% lower at between 219c and 235c...
