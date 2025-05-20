Vodacom pushes for 260-million customers by 2030
Its growth thesis is supported by data that Africa’s youth population is projected to grow 51% to 940-million people by 2030
20 May 2025 - 13:23
Vodacom is betting its growth over the next five years on its ability to grow customers by about a quarter.
The group aims to add about 49-millon customers to reach 260-million by 2030. Vodacom first disclosed its ambitions in February, outlining its strategy for the next five years, dubbed Vision 2030. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.