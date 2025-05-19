Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Vodacom has posted a marginal rise in annual earnings thanks to a better second-half performance. To discuss the details, Business Day TV spoke to the mobile operator’s CEO, Shameel Joosub.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Vodacom’s annual results with CEO Shameel Joosub
Business Day TV speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom
