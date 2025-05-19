Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Unpacking Vodacom’s annual results with CEO Shameel Joosub

Business Day TV speaks to Shameel Joosub, CEO of Vodacom

19 May 2025 - 17:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Vodacom has posted a marginal rise in annual earnings thanks to a better second-half performance. To discuss the details, Business Day TV spoke to the mobile operator’s CEO, Shameel Joosub.

