PODCAST | CCI’s ambitions for growth in SA’s competitive market

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mithum Singh, chief services officer at CCI SA

19 May 2025 - 19:06
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Mithum Singh, chief services officer at CCI SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s effort to grow its place as a hub for business process outsourcing (BPO) for international businesses is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mithum Singh, chief services officer at CCI SA.

Listen to the conversation:

CCI is an Africa-focused BPO company catering to a large portfolio of international clients, including in SA, Kenya and Rwanda, as well as the US, UK and Australia.

Over the years, SA has positioned itself as a hub for BPO services, usually characterised by call centre and other support activities, competing with the likes of India and the Philippines. 

According to Singh, about 217,000 people are employed by the sector locally. Factors driving local growth include English proficiency and lower costs compared with other parts of the world. 

The industry, supported by the SA government, has ambitious goals to grow job creation by up to 500,000 new jobs by 2030. The expectation is that the industry will be worth $3.6bn by 2027. 

CCI, which employs 12,000 people in SA, has been operating locally for the past two decades. It has offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. 

Topics of discussion include: CCI’s history and business model; the evolution of BPO services in SA; growth expectations for the local industry; and technology investment. 

Singh also outlines the impact of artificial intelligence and other technologies on BPO, efforts by CCI to keep pace with it, and investments. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

