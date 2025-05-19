PODCAST | CCI’s ambitions for growth in SA’s competitive market

The lender forecasts gold prices to rise 36% this year to an average of $3,250/oz
SA president faces a chaotic, contradictory approach that leaves trading partners guessing
The ratings agency raises the prospect of the company running out of cash in three months
Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
Car maker says reports on the potential closure of its Rosslyn plant are speculative amid internal consultations
While not a full picture of the economy, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index often mirrors broader economic trends
The government has belatedly offered incentives to encourage carmakers to switch to EV tech, but will this happen fast enough to avoid the full or partial loss of export deals?
US President Donald Trump floats the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for ceasefire negotiations
U20s become only the third SA side to win a continental trophy after Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana
It’s good-looking and smooth operating but SA fleet owners may not be able to afford it
SA’s effort to grow its place as a hub for business process outsourcing (BPO) for international businesses is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mithum Singh, chief services officer at CCI SA.
Listen to the conversation:
CCI is an Africa-focused BPO company catering to a large portfolio of international clients, including in SA, Kenya and Rwanda, as well as the US, UK and Australia.
Over the years, SA has positioned itself as a hub for BPO services, usually characterised by call centre and other support activities, competing with the likes of India and the Philippines.
According to Singh, about 217,000 people are employed by the sector locally. Factors driving local growth include English proficiency and lower costs compared with other parts of the world.
The industry, supported by the SA government, has ambitious goals to grow job creation by up to 500,000 new jobs by 2030. The expectation is that the industry will be worth $3.6bn by 2027.
CCI, which employs 12,000 people in SA, has been operating locally for the past two decades. It has offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.
Topics of discussion include: CCI’s history and business model; the evolution of BPO services in SA; growth expectations for the local industry; and technology investment.
Singh also outlines the impact of artificial intelligence and other technologies on BPO, efforts by CCI to keep pace with it, and investments.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | CCI’s ambitions for growth in SA’s competitive market
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mithum Singh, chief services officer at CCI SA
SA’s effort to grow its place as a hub for business process outsourcing (BPO) for international businesses is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mithum Singh, chief services officer at CCI SA.
Listen to the conversation:
CCI is an Africa-focused BPO company catering to a large portfolio of international clients, including in SA, Kenya and Rwanda, as well as the US, UK and Australia.
Over the years, SA has positioned itself as a hub for BPO services, usually characterised by call centre and other support activities, competing with the likes of India and the Philippines.
According to Singh, about 217,000 people are employed by the sector locally. Factors driving local growth include English proficiency and lower costs compared with other parts of the world.
The industry, supported by the SA government, has ambitious goals to grow job creation by up to 500,000 new jobs by 2030. The expectation is that the industry will be worth $3.6bn by 2027.
CCI, which employs 12,000 people in SA, has been operating locally for the past two decades. It has offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.
Topics of discussion include: CCI’s history and business model; the evolution of BPO services in SA; growth expectations for the local industry; and technology investment.
Singh also outlines the impact of artificial intelligence and other technologies on BPO, efforts by CCI to keep pace with it, and investments.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
PODCAST | Technology is driving Nutun’s BPO ambitions
Altron sells training business People Solutions
Cartrack owner Karooooo raises its AI video solutions game
Visa bets on AI agents to make payments
PODCAST | Standard Bank’s take on digital banking investment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.