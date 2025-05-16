SA start-up Aura raises R270m in series B round
The funding will be used for the company’s expansion into the US, where is sees exciting opportunities
16 May 2025 - 10:45
SA-based emergency services start-up Aura has secured more than R270m in new funding earmarked for its international expansion to the US.
On Friday, the company said it had raised €13.5m (R272.8m) in a series B funding round co-led by the Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF) and Partech, which brings total funding raised to date €21m. ..
