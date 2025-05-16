Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Tackling water, energy and food security through tech in SA

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Deerosh Maharaj, executive head for energy, infrastructure and mining at Standard Bank SA’s business and commercial banking unit

16 May 2025 - 13:32
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Deerosh Maharaj. Head of Power & Sustainable Solutions at Standard Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Technology driven solutions for water, energy, and food security is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deerosh Maharaj, executive head for energy, infrastructure and mining at Standard Bank SA’s business and commercial banking unit. 

According to Maharaj, solutions for water-energy-food (WEF) security address the increasing global demand for these essential resources in a sustainable and integrated manner. 

The nexus of these important aspects recognises the interdependencies between these sectors, where actions in one area can significantly affect the others. 

For instance, food production relies on water and energy, water treatment and distribution require energy, and energy production often depends on water resources.

Join the discussion: 

Regarding energy, he says that while the country has not experienced persistent load-shedding for a long time, worries about future energy security persist. 

Maharaj says the emergence of alternative energy solutions presents an opportunity for South Africans to invest in sustainable, cost-effective energy sources that not only address immediate concerns but also support long-term profitability.

Through the discussion, Maharaj outlines the nexus of water-energy-food (WEF) security; issues affecting all three aspects; Standard Bank’s client engagement around such issues; and ongoing efforts in the space. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Disrupting SA’s removal services

Chante Venter, founder and CEO of Wise Move, joins Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Unpacking the commerce media trend

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gil Sperling, co-founder and co-CEO of Flow
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | Improving economic picture for SA households on shaky ground

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group
Economy
1 week ago
