PODCAST | Tackling water, energy and food security through tech in SA

Deerosh Maharaj. Head of Power & Sustainable Solutions at Standard Bank. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Technology driven solutions for water, energy, and food security is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deerosh Maharaj, executive head for energy, infrastructure and mining at Standard Bank SA’s business and commercial banking unit.
According to Maharaj, solutions for water-energy-food (WEF) security address the increasing global demand for these essential resources in a sustainable and integrated manner.
The nexus of these important aspects recognises the interdependencies between these sectors, where actions in one area can significantly affect the others.
For instance, food production relies on water and energy, water treatment and distribution require energy, and energy production often depends on water resources.
Regarding energy, he says that while the country has not experienced persistent load-shedding for a long time, worries about future energy security persist.
Maharaj says the emergence of alternative energy solutions presents an opportunity for South Africans to invest in sustainable, cost-effective energy sources that not only address immediate concerns but also support long-term profitability.
Through the discussion, Maharaj outlines the nexus of water-energy-food (WEF) security; issues affecting all three aspects; Standard Bank’s client engagement around such issues; and ongoing efforts in the space.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
