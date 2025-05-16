Shares jump as Blue Label mulls restructuring before potential Cell C listing
The move is aimed at enhancing Cell C’s strategic readiness for long-term growth, Blue Label says
16 May 2025 - 08:37
Shares in Blue Label jumped almost 10% in early trade on Friday as it announced it was considering a potential restructuring of the group, which would assist in facilitating a separation and potential future listing of Cell C on the JSE.
The group said in a statement on Friday it was “considering strategic options and initiatives to unlock and deliver value to its shareholders”, including a potential restructuring...
