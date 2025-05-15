Cartrack owner Karooooo has registered another quarter of growth in subscribers and revenue, helping to deliver a rise in operating profit by a quarter.
Karooooo on Thursday reported a 33% rise in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to R31.67 in the year to end-February. The group has set its 2026 full-year guidance of EPS of between R32.50 and R35.50, expecting a lower rate of growth given the group’s planned upfront investment in sales and marketing.
Karooooo’s group operating profit increased 26% to R1.3bn, while that of Cartrack grew 19%.
“FY 2025 was a year of strong execution, impactful innovation and significant progress,” said Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto.
“We accelerated customer acquisition, enhanced our platform with more advanced AI video capabilities and other features, and successfully launched the Cartrack-Tag. We remain optimistic about continued healthy organic growth in SA while our investments in Europe are expected to drive accelerating subscriber growth.
The group was founded by Calisto in 2004 and is listed on the JSE and Nasdaq.
In SA, the group’s main market, Cartrack subscribers increased by 16% to 1.73-million by February 28, while subscription revenue growth for the year was 15%.
Calisto reiterated the group’s long-held view that Southeast Asia could be its main driver of growth.
Cartrack subscribers in the region grew by 19% to 273,946 by February, with subscription revenue growth of 21% for the period.
Overall, Cartrack subscribers increased 17% to 2.3-million, while net Cartrack subscriber additions rose 30% to 330,704.
Karooooo’s subscription revenue increased 15% to R4.068bn, with Cartrack’s subscription revenue rising by a similar percentage to R4.055bn.
Karooooo Logistics’s B2B delivery-as-a-service revenue increased 73% to R420m.
“Our culture of innovation, disciplined execution and customer centricity give us confidence as we aim to accelerate our growth in FY 2026,” said Calisto.
Profits rise 26% at Cartrack parent company Karooooo
CEO Zak Calisto says the group plans to accelerate its growth in 2026 financial year
Cartrack owner Karooooo has registered another quarter of growth in subscribers and revenue, helping to deliver a rise in operating profit by a quarter.
Karooooo on Thursday reported a 33% rise in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to R31.67 in the year to end-February. The group has set its 2026 full-year guidance of EPS of between R32.50 and R35.50, expecting a lower rate of growth given the group’s planned upfront investment in sales and marketing.
Karooooo’s group operating profit increased 26% to R1.3bn, while that of Cartrack grew 19%.
“FY 2025 was a year of strong execution, impactful innovation and significant progress,” said Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto.
“We accelerated customer acquisition, enhanced our platform with more advanced AI video capabilities and other features, and successfully launched the Cartrack-Tag. We remain optimistic about continued healthy organic growth in SA while our investments in Europe are expected to drive accelerating subscriber growth.
The group was founded by Calisto in 2004 and is listed on the JSE and Nasdaq.
In SA, the group’s main market, Cartrack subscribers increased by 16% to 1.73-million by February 28, while subscription revenue growth for the year was 15%.
Calisto reiterated the group’s long-held view that Southeast Asia could be its main driver of growth.
Cartrack subscribers in the region grew by 19% to 273,946 by February, with subscription revenue growth of 21% for the period.
Overall, Cartrack subscribers increased 17% to 2.3-million, while net Cartrack subscriber additions rose 30% to 330,704.
Karooooo’s subscription revenue increased 15% to R4.068bn, with Cartrack’s subscription revenue rising by a similar percentage to R4.055bn.
Karooooo Logistics’s B2B delivery-as-a-service revenue increased 73% to R420m.
“Our culture of innovation, disciplined execution and customer centricity give us confidence as we aim to accelerate our growth in FY 2026,” said Calisto.
gavazam@businesslive.co.za
Karooooo targets dominance of Southeast Asia
Altron earnings to rise as much as 75%
Karooooo revises guidance upwards
Altron vehicle tracker Netstar breaches 2-million subscribers mark
Karooooo positive about SA’s economic prospects
Netstar sees plenty of tracking opportunities in Southeast Asia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chrome lifts Tharisa’s earnings as it remains rosy about PGM demand
Tharisa reports higher annual output and remains optimistic about PGMs
Tharisa reports increased platinum and chrome output in third quarter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.