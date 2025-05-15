Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Profits rise 26% at Cartrack parent company Karooooo

CEO Zak Calisto says the group plans to accelerate its growth in 2026 financial year

15 May 2025 - 08:03
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: SUPPLIED
Cartrack owner Karooooo has registered another quarter of growth in subscribers and revenue, helping to deliver a rise in operating profit by a quarter. 

Karooooo on Thursday reported a 33% rise in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to R31.67 in the year to end-February. The group has set its 2026 full-year guidance of EPS of between R32.50 and R35.50, expecting a lower rate of growth given the group’s planned upfront investment in sales and marketing.

Karooooo’s group operating profit increased 26% to R1.3bn, while that of Cartrack grew 19%.

“FY 2025 was a year of strong execution, impactful innovation and significant progress,” said Karooooo CEO Zak Calisto.

“We accelerated customer acquisition, enhanced our platform with more advanced AI video capabilities and other features, and successfully launched the Cartrack-Tag. We remain optimistic about continued healthy organic growth in SA while our investments in Europe are expected to drive accelerating subscriber growth.

The group was founded by Calisto in 2004 and is listed on the JSE and Nasdaq.

In SA, the group’s main market, Cartrack subscribers increased by 16% to 1.73-million by February 28, while subscription revenue growth for the year was 15%.

Calisto reiterated the group’s long-held view that Southeast Asia could be its main driver of growth.

Cartrack subscribers in the region grew by 19% to 273,946 by February, with subscription revenue growth of 21% for the period.

Overall, Cartrack subscribers increased 17% to 2.3-million, while net Cartrack subscriber additions rose 30% to 330,704.

Karooooo’s subscription revenue increased 15% to R4.068bn, with Cartrack’s subscription revenue rising by a similar percentage to R4.055bn.

Karooooo Logistics’s B2B delivery-as-a-service revenue increased 73% to R420m.

“Our culture of innovation, disciplined execution and customer centricity give us confidence as we aim to accelerate our growth in FY 2026,” said Calisto.

