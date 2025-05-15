Opponent of OpenAI restructuring raises concerns about revamped plan

A keyboard and OpenAI logo. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
San Francisco — A group that opposed OpenAI’s restructuring wrote in a letter this week that the start-up’s new organisational plan still does not go far enough to safeguard the ChatGPT creator from generating dangerous AI technology.
In the letter dated May 12, submitted to the California and Delaware attorneys-general, members of the “Not For Private Gain” group argued that while OpenAI’s announcement earlier this month to adjust some of its restructuring “might be a step in the right direction”, it still does not adequately prevent OpenAI from straying from its original mission to ensure that AI is developed for the benefit of humanity.
The larger group, comprising former OpenAI employees and AI experts such as Geoffrey Hinton, had written an initial letter in April opposing OpenAI’s then plan to restructure to remove control from its nonprofit parent entity.
The letter was part of a firestorm of criticism and legal challenges, including a lawsuit filed by rival and co-founder Elon Musk, that prompted OpenAI to alter its restructuring plan.
OpenAI, in which Microsoft has invested more than $13bn, now plans to convert its for-profit arm into a public benefit corporation (PBC), with the nonprofit parent controlling the PBC and becoming a “big shareholder”, which it says will allow OpenAI to raise more capital to keep pace in the expensive AI race.
A PBC is a structure designed to balance shareholder returns with social goals, unlike nonprofits, which are solely focused on public good.
But Monday’s letter says OpenAI’s new plan significantly diminishes the nonprofit’s existing authority. First, OpenAI’s current for-profit entity is required to advance its mission and charter above any investor interests, while the proposed PBC is not required to do so, it said.
Second, OpenAI’s nonprofit, as the sole manager, has 100% control over its for-profit entity today, granting it day-to-day operational power such as the ability to fire executives. In the proposed restructuring, the nonprofit would not have comprehensive control over the PBC. The group said that is a concern because the attorneys-general’s enforcement powers are derived solely from the nonprofit’s authority.
Opponent of OpenAI restructuring raises concerns about revamped plan
Revised scheme doesn’t adequately prevent research organisation from generating dangerous AI technology, group says
San Francisco — A group that opposed OpenAI’s restructuring wrote in a letter this week that the start-up’s new organisational plan still does not go far enough to safeguard the ChatGPT creator from generating dangerous AI technology.
In the letter dated May 12, submitted to the California and Delaware attorneys-general, members of the “Not For Private Gain” group argued that while OpenAI’s announcement earlier this month to adjust some of its restructuring “might be a step in the right direction”, it still does not adequately prevent OpenAI from straying from its original mission to ensure that AI is developed for the benefit of humanity.
The larger group, comprising former OpenAI employees and AI experts such as Geoffrey Hinton, had written an initial letter in April opposing OpenAI’s then plan to restructure to remove control from its nonprofit parent entity.
The letter was part of a firestorm of criticism and legal challenges, including a lawsuit filed by rival and co-founder Elon Musk, that prompted OpenAI to alter its restructuring plan.
OpenAI, in which Microsoft has invested more than $13bn, now plans to convert its for-profit arm into a public benefit corporation (PBC), with the nonprofit parent controlling the PBC and becoming a “big shareholder”, which it says will allow OpenAI to raise more capital to keep pace in the expensive AI race.
A PBC is a structure designed to balance shareholder returns with social goals, unlike nonprofits, which are solely focused on public good.
But Monday’s letter says OpenAI’s new plan significantly diminishes the nonprofit’s existing authority. First, OpenAI’s current for-profit entity is required to advance its mission and charter above any investor interests, while the proposed PBC is not required to do so, it said.
Second, OpenAI’s nonprofit, as the sole manager, has 100% control over its for-profit entity today, granting it day-to-day operational power such as the ability to fire executives. In the proposed restructuring, the nonprofit would not have comprehensive control over the PBC. The group said that is a concern because the attorneys-general’s enforcement powers are derived solely from the nonprofit’s authority.
Reuters
SoftBank returns to annual profit on AI bets
Visa bets on AI agents to make payments
Google search monopoly trial begins with focus on AI risk
Alphabet, Nvidia invest in OpenAI co-founder’s start-up, source says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.