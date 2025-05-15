Bloisi takes Prosus M&A spending beyond R100bn
Naspers/Prosus CEO steps up building of lifestyle e-commerce group spanning Europe, India and Latin America
15 May 2025 - 18:13
Technology investor Prosus has completed the purchase of Latin American online travel agency Despegar for $1.7bn, taking total spending under CEO Fabricio Bloisi to about $6bn after he took office a year ago.
The completion of the Despegar deal, first announced in December, is another milestone in Bloisi’s strategy to build a leading lifestyle e-commerce outfit in Europe, India and Latin America...
