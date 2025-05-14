Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: Unpacking the government’s technology plan

Business Day TV talks to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology reporter for Business Day

14 May 2025 - 16:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: SOLLY MALATSI
Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: SOLLY MALATSI

The government is working on a national technology plan to tackle SA’s digital divide. Business Day technology writer Mudiwa Gavaza has been following developments and shares his insights with Business Day TV.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Salt Rock leads property surge on KZN north coast
Companies / Property
2.
Distressed West Pack Franchise secures new buyers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Exxaro in R12bn deal to buy Macozoma manganese ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Curro secures R2.4bn in new loan facilities
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.