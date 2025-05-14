Communications & digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi. Picture: SOLLY MALATSI
The government is working on a national technology plan to tackle SA’s digital divide. Business Day technology writer Mudiwa Gavaza has been following developments and shares his insights with Business Day TV.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Unpacking the government’s technology plan
Business Day TV talks to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology reporter for Business Day
