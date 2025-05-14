Chante Venter. Founder and CEO of Wise Move. Picture: SUPPLIED.
One company’s efforts to change how people in SA move homes and furniture is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Referring to the business as the “Uber for movers”, Wise Move founder and CEO Chante Venter tells host Mudiwa Gavaza the start-up is a platform that “offers a simple, efficient, and reliable way” for customers to book moving services online.
In essence, Wise Move — which started trading in 2017 — is a marketplace for independent moving companies.
The platform has already registered more than 500 local removal companies, providing services covering home contents, transporting vehicles and even pet transport.
Venter says she saw a gap in the market when it came to changing the way people move home.
Venter discusses the competitive landscape, efforts to standardise service across crowdsourced platforms and efforts to minimise disintermediation.
She highlights Wise Move’s founding and business model; competition; size of the market; training; threat of disintermediation; and prospects.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Disrupting SA's removal services
Chante Venter, founder and CEO of Wise Move, joins Mudiwa Gavaza

