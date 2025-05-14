Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Disrupting SA’s removal services

Chante Venter, founder and CEO of Wise Move, joins Mudiwa Gavaza

14 May 2025 - 15:42
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chante Venter. Founder and CEO of Wise Move. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Chante Venter. Founder and CEO of Wise Move. Picture: SUPPLIED.

One company’s efforts to change how people in SA move homes and furniture is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Referring to the business as the “Uber for movers”, Wise Move founder and CEO Chante Venter tells host Mudiwa Gavaza the start-up is a platform that “offers a simple, efficient, and reliable way” for customers to book moving services online.

In essence, Wise Move — which started trading in 2017 — is a marketplace for independent moving companies.

Join the discussion: 

The platform has already registered more than 500 local removal companies, providing services covering home contents, transporting vehicles and even pet transport.

Venter says she saw a gap in the market when it came to changing the way people move home.

Venter discusses the competitive landscape, efforts to standardise service across crowdsourced platforms and efforts to minimise disintermediation. 

She highlights Wise Move’s founding and business model; competition; size of the market; training; threat of disintermediation; and prospects. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Unpacking the commerce media trend

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gil Sperling, co-founder and co-CEO of Flow
Companies
1 day ago

Vox signs deal with Comsol for remote and rural internet access

New telecoms arrangement offers ‘bespoke connectivity solutions’
Companies
22 hours ago

Plans to centralise government tech so citizens are less frustrated

Government is working on a national technology plan to tackle digital issues, says minister
National
1 day ago

PODCAST | Peach Payments and PayDunya unpack their business tie-up

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rahul Jain, cofounder of Peach Payments, and Aziz Yérima, co-founder of PayDunya
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Salt Rock leads property surge on KZN north coast
Companies / Property
2.
Distressed West Pack Franchise secures new buyers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Exxaro in R12bn deal to buy Macozoma manganese ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Curro secures R2.4bn in new loan facilities
Companies

Related Articles

PODCAST | Unpacking the commerce media trend

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Tech marketing and PR in focus

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Peach Payments and PayDunya unpack their business tie-up

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Lisa Raleigh’s take on fitness and wellness boom

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Unpacking cold storage in Cameroonian agriculture

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | The reality of creating African solutions

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.