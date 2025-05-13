Bytes reports strong earnings and declares special dividend

Bytes Technology Group has reported higher full-year earnings reflecting sustained demand for its software, solutions and services and, in light of the strong performance, has declared a special dividend.
The group, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, reported a 16.5% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 22.78 pence for the year to end-February.
Gross invoiced income exceeded £2bn for the first time, increasing by 15.2% to £2.1bn, primarily driven by software.
Operating profit was 17.1% higher at £66.4m, reflecting 8.9% corporate growth, 18.2% public sector growth and double-digit growth in software and services.
A final ordinary dividend of 6.9p was declared, resulting in a full-year dividend of 10p, up 15%. Due to the company’s strong performance and cash generation, the board proposed a cash return to shareholders with a special dividend of 10p per share, equating to £24.1m.
The group had a strong balance sheet with closing cash of £113m.
“This performance reflects robust and sustained demand for our comprehensive suite of software, solutions, and services. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, we have not only deepened our relationships with existing clients — securing a greater share of their IT spend — but also successfully expanded our footprint across both public and corporate sectors,” said CEO Sam Mudd.
Existing customers contributed 97% of gross profit, at a renewal rate of 109%, she said.
The group continued to grow its physical footprint by opening offices in Sunderland and Portsmouth, expanding floor space in London and it acquired two buildings adjacent to its Leatherhead office towards the end of the year to cater to further expansion.
“The sustained demand in structural growth areas, such as cloud, security and AI, our commitment to customer service, our expanding technical capabilities and our high levels of accreditation underpin our confidence for continued strong growth in our financial year 2025/26,” Mudd said.
“We are well positioned to respond to the evolving demands we see in our markets, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI and managed services, and deliver another year of double-digit gross profit growth together with high single-digit operating profit growth in financial year 2025/26,” she said.
