Altron earnings to rise as much as 75%
The group said in February that vehicle tracking unit Netstar surpassed 2-million subscribers
13 May 2025 - 08:08
Technology group Altron expects its full-year earnings from continuing operations to be as much as 75% higher.
The group said in a statement on Tuesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the year to end-February would be 68%-75% higher at 173c-180c...
