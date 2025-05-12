STOCK WATCH: Bloisi’s strategy to narrow value gap starts to bear fruit for Naspers
Group’s market value has soared R550bn in 2025 after Fabricio Bloisi took the helm 10 months ago
12 May 2025 - 06:07
The Naspers stable has added almost R550bn to its market value so far in 2025, underpinning an impressive performance by local tech stocks on the JSE so far this year.
Naspers/Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi, who has been in the job for 10 months, has continued to reduce the gap between the value of the group’s intrinsic assets — driven largely by its stake in Tencent — and its market valuation, premised on the growth of Naspers/Prosus e-commerce with the biggest share buyback scheme yet seen on the JSE. ..
