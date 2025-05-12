PODCAST | Unpacking the commerce media trend

Trade conflict halted $600bn in bilateral trade, disrupting supply chains and triggering layoffs
The use of data and technology to increase returns from advertising is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gil Sperling, co-founder and co-CEO of Flow.
Flow is a local marketing and advertising technology company that raised $4.5m (about R78m at the time) in funding in 2022.
The company counts Woolworths, PriceCheck, Vodacom, Volkswagen, Land Rover, USN and Old Mutual Insure as clients.
Sperling is pushing for businesses to use what they know about their customers as a tool to deliver personalised targeted advertising through online platforms.
This concept is known as commerce media, and US retail giant Walmart is an example of how well it works.
“They’ve got a program called Walmart Connect. That’s a massive business. Last I saw it was about a $4bn revenue stream for them,” he says.
Sperling highlights trends in tech-based advertising; the evolution of digital marketing techniques; the potential of commerce media; and the returns profile.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
