Africa PachiPanda Challenge champions climate-smart startups: meet the winners

Across many African countries, the harsh realities of daily life can push young entrepreneurs to find better ways of doing things — sparking solutions that have the potential to transform communities.

Take changemaker Jean Blaise Seka. After his mother was injured in an accident, he saw first-hand how the lack of reliable cold storage for vital medicines in rural Cameroon could turn an already serious situation into a crisis.

This experience inspired him and Philemon Tebo to found WiseCool, a small enterprise using solar-powered refrigeration to keep essential medicines viable for longer in hot regions where electricity is scarce.