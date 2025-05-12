MTN’s first-quarter earnings reflect strong service revenue growth
CEO Ralph Mupita says the group is ‘focused on the execution of our strategy to capture growth opportunities’
12 May 2025 - 08:15
MTN has reported a robust first quarter, with earnings rising a third, reflecting strong service revenue growth.
Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the quarter to end-March were 33% higher in constant currency at R21.5bn, reflecting a 5.3 percentage point improvement in margin to 44.1%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.