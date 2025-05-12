MTN pins hopes on favourable new rules in Nigeria and Ghana
Most price adjustments in Nigeria, the telecom operator’s biggest market, took effect in March, says CEO Ralph Mupita
12 May 2025 - 08:15
UPDATED 12 May 2025 - 19:45
MTN is hopeful that favourable new regulations in two of its biggest markets will bode well for its prospects in this financial year.
“From a regulatory perspective, we were pleased with the approval of price adjustments for telecom operators in Nigeria, which the business started to implement from mid-February 2025, with the majority of adjustments taking effect in March,” CEO Ralph Mupita said, as the group reported first quarter earnings...
