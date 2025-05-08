Prosus exceeds earnings goal for its e-commerce portfolio
Prosus will report more than $430m in adjusted ebit for its e-commerce portfolio for the 2025 financial year, exceeding its goal of $400m
08 May 2025 - 08:55
Prosus will report more than $430m in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (ebit) for its e-commerce portfolio for the 2025 financial year, exceeding its goal of $400m.
In a letter to shareholders on Thursday after 10 months in the role, Naspers CEO Fabricio Bloisi said Prosus’ financial year 2025 had closed, and the group had completed its strategic planning, communicated the plan to employees and started financial year 2026 well...
