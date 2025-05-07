Business Day TV speaks to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth
MTN plans to offer smartphones to its more than 1-million prepaid customers for as little as R99 in a bid to get more people using its data services. For more details, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
TECH TALK
WATCH: MTN’s smart data strategy
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day
