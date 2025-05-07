Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: MTN’s smart data strategy

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day

07 May 2025 - 14:16
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
MTN plans to offer smartphones to its more than 1-million prepaid customers for as little as R99 in a bid to get more people using its data services. For more details, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.

Cheaper smartphones key to spinning data services into money

Plan to offer low-cost devices for as little as R99 to more than 1.2-million MTN prepaid customers
Companies
1 day ago

MTN Uganda’s profit rises despite MTR changes

CEO Sylvia Mulinge says the company has had a ‘resilient start, navigating changes in the regulatory environment’
Companies
9 hours ago

Growth in fintech and data lifts MTN Rwanda’s profit

The group reported subscriber growth of 2.8% to 7.6-million despite ongoing competitive pressure
Companies
1 day ago

MTN heads to Constitutional Court over Iran licence case

The SCA has decided that SA courts do have jurisdiction, but upheld the high court ruling that Iranian law is applicable to key aspects of the dispute
Companies
1 week ago

MTN Ghana grows service revenue and earnings

Performance driven by expansion in data, mobile money and digital services
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Unpacking cold storage in Cameroonian agriculture

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | The reality of creating African solutions

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Olabisi Emmanuel, founder of SussFlow Reusable and Jean Blaise Seka, from WiseCool
Companies
1 week ago
