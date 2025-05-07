Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Datatec CEO Jens Montanana on the group’s US debut

Business Day TV speaks to the ICT group’s CEO, Jens Montanana

07 May 2025 - 19:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Datatec CEO Jens Montanana. Picture: SUPPLIED
Datatec CEO Jens Montanana. Picture: SUPPLIED

Datatec has been admitted to the OTCQX trading platform in the US. The JSE-listed international ICT company says the move helps it broaden its access to international Investors. Business Day TV got more insights from CEO Jens Montanana.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Exxaro loses another executive amid leadership ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sale of Anglo’s steelmaking coal business gets ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Absa’s unrelenting leadership merry-go-round as ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Chinese state-owned PGM miner put on notice by JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.