Business Day TV speaks to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth
There was a resurgence of liberal values in the recent elections in Canada and Australia
Some suppliers say they haven't been paid more than a year after completing work
Dada Morero says revenue collection approach will be overhauled to improve city’s liquidity
The bank says chair is leaving to focus on his business interests and community commitments
Financial Intelligence Centre warns failure to submit a risk management and compliance report constitutes noncompliance with Fica
Amid strong export prospects and long-term investment plans, SA carmakers are experiencing mixed fortunes
World leader hands Russian president a potent diplomatic boost ahead of World War 2 victory commemoration
Barcelona’s thrilling attack undercut by frail defence after Inter Milan roar back from the brink of elimination
Illovo Reserved Suites have rooms and apartments for short-term or longer stays for corporate and leisure travellers
Datatec has been admitted to the OTCQX trading platform in the US. The JSE-listed international ICT company says the move helps it broaden its access to international Investors. Business Day TV got more insights from CEO Jens Montanana.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Datatec CEO Jens Montanana on the group’s US debut
Business Day TV speaks to the ICT group’s CEO, Jens Montanana
Datatec has been admitted to the OTCQX trading platform in the US. The JSE-listed international ICT company says the move helps it broaden its access to international Investors. Business Day TV got more insights from CEO Jens Montanana.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.