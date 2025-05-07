Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Tech marketing and PR in focus

Judith Middleton, CEO of Duo Marketing and Communications, joins Mudiwa Gavaza

07 May 2025 - 14:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Judith Middleton. CEO of DUO Marketing and Communications. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Judith Middleton. CEO of DUO Marketing and Communications. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Judith Middleton, CEO of Duo Marketing and Communications, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza to discuss the evolution of public relations in the technology sector is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

The agency recently launched a new specialist division, DUO Global Studio, which aims to provide tech agencies and brands worldwide with “outsourced content, design and digital campaigns”.

Middleton says the unit was created “to address the growing need for experienced technology writers, designers and digital specialists by its partner network across the world.”

Join the discussion: 

Middleton is positioning the new division to offer specialised technology digital marketing and public relations (PR) content at cheaper rand-based pricing, “providing high-quality content, design and digital solutions for tech agencies and brands who are struggling to source top talent”.

Topics of discussion include Duo’s business model and history; the evolution of public relations in SA; the opportunity for doing international projects from SA; and the arrival of technology in the sector. 

Middleton also outlines shift to digitalisation from traditional PR; what it means to provide relevance to the local environment; and how the local industry has performed in recent years. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | Peach Payments and PayDunya unpack their business tie-up

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Rahul Jain, cofounder of Peach Payments, and Aziz Yérima, co-founder of PayDunya
Companies
1 day ago

Reunert launches digital integrator business

Merger combines technology services, consulting, solutions and managed services in one business
Companies
6 months ago

PODCAST | Lisa Raleigh’s take on fitness and wellness boom

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie from the Lisa Raleigh Group
Companies
2 days ago

TikTok wants a bigger slice of SA’s ad spend pie

The popular Chinese social media platform says business in SA is growing at a good pace
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | The connected brand: advertising in 2025

George Chen, head of strategy at Avatar Agency Group, joins Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
2 months ago
