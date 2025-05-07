Datatec earnings to rise as much as 83%
The group reported a strong performance from its Westcon International and Logicalis International businesses
07 May 2025 - 09:31
International ICT company Datatec expects its full-year earnings to be as much as 83% higher thanks to a strong performance from its Westcon International and Logicalis International businesses. The group, which has operations in more than 50 countries, said on Wednesday that its headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year ended February are expected to be between 25.0 and 26.0 US cents, 76.1%-83.1% higher than a year ago.
Underlying earnings per share, which excludes certain items, is expected to be between 30c and 31c, being 75.4%-81.3% higher than before...
