Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike to lay off 500 workers

The Texas-based cyber firm says retrenchments are part of plan to streamline operations and reduce costs

07 May 2025 - 17:29
by Jaspreet Singh
A CrowdStrike logo is seen in this illustration. Illustration: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike reiterated its fiscal 2026 first-quarter and annual forecasts on Wednesday, and announced a plan to cut about 500 roles, roughly 5% of its workforce, to streamline operations and reduce costs.

CrowdStrike expects to incur $36m to $53m in charges related to severance payments, employee benefits and related costs. About $7m of this would be recognised in the first quarter that ended on April 30, it said in a regulatory filing.

Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike said the rest of the charges would be seen in the second quarter. The company’s shares were down nearly 4% in morning trading.

CrowdStrike had 10,118 full-time employees on January 31, according to its annual report.

“While we will continue to prudently hire, primarily in customer-facing and product engineering roles, we are reducing roles in some areas of the business,” CEO George Kurtz said in a note to the company’s employees.

Cybersecurity remains a priority for businesses and governments at a time when high-profile hacking incidents have hit companies such as Microsoft, UnitedHealth Group and Walt Disney.

Analysts have said CrowdStrike’s prompt handling of the Windows outage last year, which disrupted internet services globally, helped the company maintain customer trust.

CrowdStrike reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue forecast of between $4.74bn and $4.81bn, and first-quarter revenue of between $1.10bn and $1.11bn.

“This will likely spark debate on if this announcement is coming from a place of weakness or strength, to which we broadly believe it is the latter,” Piper Sandler said in a note.

CrowdStrike will release financial results for its first quarter on June 3.

Reuters 

Alphabet to acquire Wiz for $32bn in bid to boost cloud security

The all-cash buyout will help Google offer a deeper suite of services, including security software
Companies
1 month ago

EXCLUSIVE: Trend Micro shares shoot up as buyout firms express interest

A successful takeover of Trend Micro would signal that private equity deal making is starting to bounce back
Companies
2 months ago

Cybercrime tops list of concerns for SA companies, study shows

Worsened by rapid development of AI, cyberrisk overrides all other issues, Allianz Risk Barometer reads
National
3 months ago

Delta sues CrowdStrike over software update that prompted mass flight disruptions

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sued after ‘forcing untested and faulty updates on its customers’
Companies
6 months ago

CrowdStrike exec apologises to US legislators for disastrous software glitch

A content configuration update for its Falcon Sensor security software caused system crashes worldwide, says Adam Meyers, senior vice-president for ...
Companies
7 months ago
