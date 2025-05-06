Metrofile advances potential takeover bid
It is not the first time the company has been the subject of a takeover bid
06 May 2025 - 10:39
Metrofile is in advanced talks with a single party that is looking to take over its business, having whittled down a number of approaches first announced about a month ago.
In late March, the document specialist group informed the market of a bid by an unnamed suitor to buy the company and had constituted an independent board to consider the offer, in a sign that the group is giving it serious consideration...
