Growth in fintech and data lifts MTN Rwanda’s profit
The group reported subscriber growth of 2.8% to 7.6-million despite ongoing competitive pressure
06 May 2025 - 09:59
MTN Rwanda delivered a strong improvement in its financial performance for the first quarter, driven by growth in its connectivity and fintech platform businesses.
The group reported profit after tax of Rwf 1.6-billion (about R20.67m) in the quarter ended March after a loss of Rwf 1.2-billion a year ago...
