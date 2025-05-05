PODCAST | Lisa Raleigh’s take on fitness and wellness boom

Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie. LR Group. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The business of fitness and wellness in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie from the Lisa Raleigh Group (LR Group).
Raleigh is a personal trainer, nutrition coach and life coach with more than 20 years’ experience. She is famous for having been one of the trainers on TV’s The Biggest Loser SA in the 2000s, earlier in her career.
Listen to the conversation:
The fitness trainer is expanding to the US and UK where fitness and wellness are well entrenched, while doubling down on expanding the reach in SA.
LR Group is made up of three units: bounti, a fitness programme, Body Kind, an athleisure clothing brand, and the newly launched plenti, which makes health supplements.
Raleigh outlines the history of the company, its product line and plans for growth, while Masie highlights the market opportunities available to LR and the rationale for the international expansion.
The team discusses the group’s history; the make-up of the product line; how the business has grown over time; international ambitions; and opportunities.
