Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Lisa Raleigh’s take on fitness and wellness boom

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie from the Lisa Raleigh Group

05 May 2025 - 05:00
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie. LR Group. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie. LR Group. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The business of fitness and wellness in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lisa Raleigh and Stafford Masie from the Lisa Raleigh Group (LR Group). 

Raleigh is a personal trainer, nutrition coach and life coach with more than 20 years’ experience. She is famous for having been one of the trainers on TV’s The Biggest Loser SA in the 2000s, earlier in her career.

Listen to the conversation:

The fitness trainer is expanding to the US and UK where fitness and wellness are well entrenched, while doubling down on expanding the reach in SA. 

LR Group is made up of three units: bounti, a fitness programme, Body Kind, an athleisure clothing brand, and the newly launched plenti, which makes health supplements.

Raleigh outlines the history of the company, its product line and plans for growth, while Masie highlights the market opportunities available to LR and the rationale for the international expansion. 

The team discusses the group’s history; the make-up of the product line; how the business has grown over time; international ambitions; and opportunities. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Lisa Raleigh’s push for digital fitness dominance

Businesswoman plans to expand the business beyond SA’s borders
Companies
3 hours ago

PODCAST | Unpacking cold storage in Cameroonian agriculture

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | Standard Bank’s take on digital banking investment

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Khomotso Molabe, group CIO for personal and private banking
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST: Experience versus theory in the tech job hunt

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jessica Hawkey, MD of redAcademy
Companies
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Government’s push to grow start-up tech

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vusi Skosana from Technology Innovation Agency, and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
De Beers the elephant in the room as Anglo lets ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Malaysian carmaker Proton rethinking SA market
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Visa takes swing at mobile payments market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Libstar flags uncertainty in operating environment
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Chinese state-owned PGM miner put on notice by JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Lisa Raleigh’s push for digital fitness dominance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.