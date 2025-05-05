Lisa Raleigh’s push for digital fitness dominance
Businesswoman plans to expand the business beyond SA’s borders
05 May 2025 - 05:00
Businesswoman Lisa Raleigh is pushing to grow her company’s share in SA’s R8bn digital fitness market, with plans to expand beyond the country’s borders.
Driven by a growing middle-class population and increasing health awareness, health and fitness spend has been rising in SA and elsewhere in the world...
