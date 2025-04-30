Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Unpacking cold storage in Cameroonian agriculture

Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh

30 April 2025 - 09:11
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh. Picture: SUPPLIED
Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bringing cold storage services to farmers in West Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh. 

AgricFresh is a project based in Cameroon that specialises in the use of solar-powered cold storage systems for agriculture.

Moses recently won the top prize in the 2025 edition of MTN’s PachiPanda Africa Challenge in Johannesburg.

The competition is aimed at entrepreneurs aged 16-35, who operate SMEs.

Participants submit proposals for solutions targeting specific environmental issues such as waste management, plastic pollution, green energy, water conservation, climate change adaptation and sustainable agriculture.

After winning at the country level — in SA, Nigeria, Zambia, Cameroon — participants enter a continent-wide challenge.

Moses outlines how he brought his solution to market among smallholder farmers in Cameroon.

The young entrepreneur has an ambition to expand his enterprise to other African countries.

Through the discussion, he highlights the challenges of doing business in his home country, the value of business incubation platforms and growth plans.

Join the discussion: 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Opera Mini saving millions in data costs for SA users, company says

Browser operator uses technology that compresses websites and browsing activity
Companies
6 days ago

Prosus backs Indian fruit marketplace through R878m capital raise

Investment made into Vegrow, tech startup specialising in fruit
Companies
1 year ago

PODCAST | Government’s push to grow start-up tech

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Vusi Skosana from Technology Innovation Agency, and Mogale Maleka from AB Farms
Companies
2 weeks ago

SA mobile operators support regulations for satellites

Industry players stress importance of harmonising satellite licensing frameworks with global best practice
National
1 week ago

Digital payments platform secures a peach of a deal

Peach Payments gets R564m in new funding from UK-based asset manager Apis Partners
Companies
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sibanye hints at closing unprofitable PGM shafts
Companies / Mining
2.
Interest in Sandton, Bryanston homes surges
Companies / Property
3.
Nedbank CEO says the bank has ‘strong’ investor ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sibanye sends SOS to NPA over illegal mining
Companies / Mining
5.
Orion upbeat on new mine developments
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.