Bringing cold storage services to farmers in West Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh.
AgricFresh is a project based in Cameroon that specialises in the use of solar-powered cold storage systems for agriculture.
Moses recently won the top prize in the 2025 edition of MTN’s PachiPanda Africa Challenge in Johannesburg.
The competition is aimed at entrepreneurs aged 16-35, who operate SMEs.
Participants submit proposals for solutions targeting specific environmental issues such as waste management, plastic pollution, green energy, water conservation, climate change adaptation and sustainable agriculture.
After winning at the country level — in SA, Nigeria, Zambia, Cameroon — participants enter a continent-wide challenge.
Moses outlines how he brought his solution to market among smallholder farmers in Cameroon.
The young entrepreneur has an ambition to expand his enterprise to other African countries.
Through the discussion, he highlights the challenges of doing business in his home country, the value of business incubation platforms and growth plans.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Unpacking cold storage in Cameroonian agriculture
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh
Bringing cold storage services to farmers in West Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Afopezi Moses from AgricFresh.
AgricFresh is a project based in Cameroon that specialises in the use of solar-powered cold storage systems for agriculture.
Moses recently won the top prize in the 2025 edition of MTN’s PachiPanda Africa Challenge in Johannesburg.
The competition is aimed at entrepreneurs aged 16-35, who operate SMEs.
Participants submit proposals for solutions targeting specific environmental issues such as waste management, plastic pollution, green energy, water conservation, climate change adaptation and sustainable agriculture.
After winning at the country level — in SA, Nigeria, Zambia, Cameroon — participants enter a continent-wide challenge.
Moses outlines how he brought his solution to market among smallholder farmers in Cameroon.
The young entrepreneur has an ambition to expand his enterprise to other African countries.
Through the discussion, he highlights the challenges of doing business in his home country, the value of business incubation platforms and growth plans.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
Opera Mini saving millions in data costs for SA users, company says
Prosus backs Indian fruit marketplace through R878m capital raise
PODCAST | Government’s push to grow start-up tech
SA mobile operators support regulations for satellites
Digital payments platform secures a peach of a deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.