PODCAST | The reality of creating African solutions

Olabisi Emmanuel, founder of SussFlow Reusable (Left) and Jean Blaise Seka from WiseCool (Right). Picture: SUPPLIED.
Finding solutions for the daily challenges faced in African communities is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Olabisi Emmanuel, founder of SussFlow Reusable and Jean Blaise Seka, from WiseCool.
SussFlow is a Nigerian enterprise specialising in reusable sanitary products for women. WiseCool is a project using solar powered refrigeration technology to keep medicines usable in hot environments.
The two businesses were recently placed second and third, respectively, during the 2025 edition of MTN’s Pachi Panda Africa Challenge in Johannesburg.
The competition is aimed at young individuals, 16-35 years old, operating small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Participants submit proposals for solutions targeting specific environmental issues like waste management, plastic pollution, green energy, water conservation, climate change adaptation, or sustainable agriculture.
After winning at country level — in SA, Nigeria, Zambia and Cameroon — participants took part in a continent-wide challenge.
Emmanuel highlights the value of incubation for young innovators in Africa. Seka advocates for young people to create viable solutions for real-world problems.
Through the discussion, the panel outlines the challenges of doing business in their various countries, the value of business incubation platforms, and growth plans.
Join the discussion:
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
