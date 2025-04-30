MTN Nigeria reports first quarter profit as naira stabilises
The group added 3.2-million new subscribers to the network, bringing its total base to 84.1-million
30 April 2025 - 09:51
MTN Nigeria has reported a “significant turnaround” in its bottom line in the March quarter, as the group added 3.2-million new subscribers to the network, bringing its total base to 84.1-million — an increase of 8.2%.
MTN’s Nigerian operations have had a torrid time during almost two years of financial pain brought on by a policy change that saw Nigeria’s currency crashing, losing more than half of its value...
