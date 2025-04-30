MTN heads to Constitutional Court over Iran licence case
The SCA has decided SA courts do have jurisdiction, but has upheld the court ruling that Iranian law is applicable to key aspects of the dispute
30 April 2025 - 08:36
Telecommunications operator MTN is heading to the Constitutional Court in relation to the drawn-out case relating to its operating licence in Iran.
The group said it intended to approach the Constitutional Court to appeal against the decision, handed down by the Supreme Court of Appeal on Tuesday, in which it upheld aspects of the appeal lodged by Turkish company Turkcell. ..
