Datatec admitted to OTCQX trading platform in the US
The move will broaden the company’s international investor access
30 April 2025 - 08:30
JSE-listed international ICT company Datatec has been admitted to the OTCQX trading platform in the US to broaden international investor access.
The company said in a statement on Wednesday that its shares would begin trading on OTCQX when US markets opened on Wednesda, under the symbol “DTTLF”...
