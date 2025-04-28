Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Caxton offers to buy out small investors

Qualifying shareholders can choose to be paid in cash or retain their stake

28 April 2025 - 16:47
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: Supplied
Caxton and CTP Publishers is offering to buy out all investors with fewer than 100 shares to reduce administrative costs.

The company has 5,498 registered ordinary shareholders, of whom 1,778, or just over 32% of the total, hold fewer than 100 shares. These investors, referred to as odd lot holders, together hold about 24,116 shares which constitute 0.27% of the group’s issued share capital.

"To reduce the substantial recurring costs of administration associated with the odd lot holders, the directors of Caxton propose the implementation of an offer to the odd lot holders,” the company said in a statement on Friday

Qualifying shareholders can elect either to sell their shares to the company at the odd lot offer price or retain their shares.

The offer price will be calculated based the volume-weighted average traded price of Caxton shares over the 30 trading days preceding May 23 2025 plus a 20% premium.

“If an odd lot holder does not elect either of the cash alternative or the retention alternative, such odd lot holder will be deemed to have accepted the cash alternative,” Caxton said.

Implementation of the odd lot offer requires the approval of the necessary special and ordinary resolutions at a general meeting of shareholders, set for May 23.

The company publishes a host of community newspapers and the national daily The Citizen, but in recent years has branched out into packaging, digital assets and stationery.

Caxton shares closed unchanged at R12 on the JSE on Friday, valuing the publishing group at R4.26bn.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Media24 closures and sales hamper Caxton’s operations

Printing and publishing group bemoans situation in half-year earnings report to end-December as revenue falls
Companies
1 month ago

Setback for MultiChoice in decade-long SABC merger dispute

Competition Tribunal dismisses an exception application brought by the satellite TV service
Companies
2 weeks ago

Caxton benefits from cost control and operational efficiencies

Its six-month headline earnings per share are expected to rise as much as 15%
Companies
2 months ago

Paywall subscriber growth not enough to save Media24’s interim earnings

Media group’s two main units see 23% rise in subscriptions but revenue falls by 6%
Companies
4 months ago

Novus gets green light in Media24 deal

The Naspers-owned media group is selling its media logistics business, On the Dot, and its community newspaper portfolio
Companies
5 months ago
