MultiChoice and NBC invested almost R6bn in Showmax in the past year
Last month, MultiChoice announced price increases for DStv and Showmax, which came into effect in April
25 April 2025 - 08:26
MultiChoice and NBC have spent almost R6bn on video streaming platform Showmax over the past year as part of an effort to bolster Africa’s largest paid video-on-demand service.
MultiChoice, which is the subject of a takeover bid by French broadcaster Canal+, unveiled an updated version of Showmax in January 2024. The platform is underpinned by technology from US giant NBCUniversal...
