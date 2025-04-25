ASP Isotopes gears up for JSE listing
The R7.5bn tech player, listed on the Nasdaq since 2022, will be a welcome addition to the JSE’s dwindling technology sector
25 April 2025 - 08:06
The JSE will add another US-listed technology company to its ranks, as ASP Isotopes (ASPI) gears up for a secondary listing on the local bourse later in 2025.
The listing will help to replenish, at least in part, the exchange’s tech listings which have dwindled in recent years. ..
