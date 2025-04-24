Opera Mini saving millions in data costs for SA users, company says
Browser operator uses technology that compresses websites and browsing activity
24 April 2025 - 05:00
Web browser operator Opera says it has saved SA users close to R200m over the past three years using technology that compresses websites and browsing activity, thereby reducing data consumption.
For many years, companies have been working on ways to increase internet usage in SA, against the backdrop of high data costs for consumers. ..
