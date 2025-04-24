Capitec Connect profit up more than five-fold in a year
Capitec, which began as a short-term lender, has added multiple revenue streams over the years
24 April 2025 - 13:02
Capitec says it has grown profit on its mobile unit almost six-fold in the past financial year as the division increased its customer numbers by three quarters to 1.6-million over the same period.
SA’s largest retail bank by customers reported that Capitec Connect’s net income for the year to end-February rose to R193m from R35m previously...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.